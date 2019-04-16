The management, staff and students of CEDEC International School, Olodi Apapa, Lagos recently rolled out the drums to celebrate their feat of winning an easy competition organized by the Society for Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation (SETPOM).

The school also performed well, coming third, in another easy competition “Spell B” organized by Association of Private Education of Nigeria (APEN).

The three students that flew the school’s flag in the “Spell B” competition, PeaceLove Badekale, Kenechukwu Umegekwe and Miracle Ogueri received prizes from the organisers for their outstanding performance.

Showcasing the awards to parents and other stakeholders, proprietress of the school, Mrs. I.P. Unachukwu attributed the feat to hard work on the part of the students and teachers.

She was particularly full of praise for Master Ifeanyichukwu Favour for winning the SEPTOM essay star prize and doing CEDEC proud and urged students of the school to make hard work their watchword, insisting that hard work is the bedrock of success.

“What we are celebrating here today is a feat achieved courtesy of hard work on the part of the teachers and students. I am delighted and my message to the students and teachers is to continue to work even harder as there is no alternative to hard work. Working hard is the only way to excel in not only academics but every life endeavor,” Unachukwu stated.

Principal of the school, Mrs. Jane Umegekwe on her part advised the students to always be good ambassadors within and outside the school, even as she expressed confidence that the school would continue to excel.