The CEDO Media Network for Governor Bello has congratulated Chief Edward Onoja, over his emergence as the new deputy Governor of Kogi State

In a statement, the coordinator of the group, Chief Ali Atabor, noted that Onoja has performed creditably well as chief of staff to the governor, saying that his elevation is well deserved.

Atabor noted that with his track record of performance, he has no doubt, that the new deputy Governor will do even better in his new assignment.

He commended the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for his confidence in Onoja, saying that he will not disappoint him.

He called on the new deputy governor to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new office, adding that he is confident that he will do even better.

“As a symbol of unity, I am confident that Chief Onoja will use his new position to further work for the unity of the state and galvanize support for the re-election of his principal.

“Having worked tirelessly for the success of the first tenure of this administration, the second term will even be more rewarding for the people of Kogi State with a loyal hardworking, committed and dedicated deputy governor.

Atabor called on the people to vote massively for CEDO/GYB ticket for the overall development of the state and it’s people.

He advised the people to put the interest of the state above any other consideration for the growth and continued deliverance of the good dividends of democracy to Kogi people.