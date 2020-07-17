Fast growing showbiz outfit, Lakizo Entertainment, has teamed up with wave making artistes, Ceeza Milli, Terri and Bella Shmurda on a new party vibe entitled, Flex.

On the inspiration behind the new song, Lakizo noted that “Flex is not just your regular party song to which all you do is just dance; rather while having fun, certain key messages are being passed across to the listeners.”

Produced by Wana SN and mixed and mastered by sound engineer, STG, Flex, which is distributed by Kbee World Entertainment, has been adjudged a must have on all musical playlists.