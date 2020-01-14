China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) Alumni, Nigeria chapter, has inducted 47 new members into its fold. The ceremony was held the general annual meeting and charity dinner held in Lekki, Lagos.

The inductees, who came from different parts of the country, undertook various programmes at the school in the past few years.

Speaking at the event, President of the association, Sunday Agboola, charge the inductees to reflect on their positions in the society with a view to providing support to the less privileged members of the society and cause the much-needed social transformation.

“As an association, we strive to make a difference in our society, and we believe this is a perfect vehicle for achieving that. I encourage those who hold positions in the society to uphold good morals and act as an inspiration to others,” Agboola urged the alumni.

He stated that the charity dinner was an opportunity to raise money to support the less privileged people in the society and continue the social intervention programme the association is known for.

The president noted that the association has done much to uplift the standard of education of Nigeria. He pointed out its school rehabilitation programme as a cardinal intervention in the country’s education.

According to him, the organisation will be more visible in partnership, trade collaboration, networking, and charity in the coming year.

Agboola also charged individuals to imbibe the culture of proper documentation of their life stories and milestones for the purpose of inspiring young entrepreneurs. According to him, this is the missing link in the country’s business/entrepreneurship education.

He said: “The culture of business schools is to have successful entrepreneurs tell their stories, highlighting their experiences, challenges and what they have done differently that have made them successful. This is what happens all over the world.

“Unfortunately, in Nigeria, we cannot even tell the stories of successful entrepreneurs. A lot of them do not have track records. There are no many records about the majority of those who really worked hard to attain success. People know that they are successful. But when you research into their life stories, you really do not see much. We should begin to document our journeys all the way. We do not have to wait to achieve success to do this. This is the only way we can break this jinx.”