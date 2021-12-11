The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists and entire Nigerians to celebrate the upcoming Yuletide responsibly and exercise caution on the road.

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Enugu State Command, Mr Joseph Udoabba, gave the advice on Saturday in Enugu while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Udoabba also pleaded with motorists to be moderate in their celebration.

“You should not make your celebration a mourning period for others using the roads especially when you drink and drive,” he said.

According to him, drinking and driving do not go together, adding that `if you have to drink stay at home and away from the road.

“If you have to celebrate be conscious of your safety and that of others. You and others have a right to life.

“So do not do anything that will take away your life or the life of the others, especially on the roads,” he said.

The Commander urged motorists to put their vehicles in good condition, plan their trips ahead of time and set out for their journey early and be patient with other road users.

Udoabba advised motorists to drive under within their speed limits and obey all road traffic rules.

“I wish all Nigerians especially motorists in Enugu State a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in safety, good health and sound mind.

“Only the living celebrates. You must do all positive things to stay alive and healthy,” he added. (NAN)

