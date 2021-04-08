Actress, Kid Model and Influencer, Olayinka Beyonce Omotoyinbo, has charged kids to celebrate the successes of others, as this is means of uplifting themselves.

Olayinka stated this in a post on @iamcuteyinks, when she attended a children’s empowerment programme in Lagos.

For you to be successful, you must celebrate the successes of others. Even as we gather here to train our minds on the future, let us enlighten ourselves on what it also means to succeed.

When you see kids strive to succeed, you must also strive to succeed. As young minds, we could also look at great men and women who have succeeded in their fields of endeavours.

As a Mentor, OAP Toke Makinwa had also thanked Olayinka, who recreated her outfit for inspiring her to have a daughter she can be rocking outfits with.

These men and women are people we can take as Mentors and Role Models. As kids, when we are taking over the leadership structure of our county, we should be prepared for leadership.

Every child should be challenged to succeed, and parents should also encourage their wards, that success comes with hard work and commitment, not mere wishes, she said.