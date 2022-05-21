For those who must have crossed paths with celebrated architect and businesswoman, Fifi Ekanem Ejindu, they will easily testify to her tenderness. As a wife, mother and entrepreneur, the elegant woman is living up to the description of another of her middle names, Offiong, which means Full Moon. Her profile within the business sphere has continually been on the rise with competitors easily agreeing that she is blessed with the proverbial Midas touch. Indeed, Fifi’s ability as a strategist and winner has never been in doubt. Every move she makes, either in business or private life, has never escaped the attention of professional newshounds.

Fifi —the Chairman, Starcrest Group— is not an attention-seeker, but if you meet her at a social event, you will pause to appreciate her God-given endowments. As a well-loved woman, Fifi is acknowledged as one of the few successful individuals who see the need to give back to the society as a priority. Thus as this Super Architect turned business mogul hit the age 60 today, Saturday May 21, scores of the stylish business mogul’s family, friends and many others who have benefitted from her large-heartedness and benevolence already see the day as a great opportunity to celebrate her. The eulogies, no doubt, would come in torrents but Fifi, it was learnt, does not seem to see the day as significantly different from the others —unlike 10 years ago when she shut down the 7-Star Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, UAE for her three-day birthday ceremony. She is, however, grateful to the Creator for the gift of life and will host a thanksgiving service with a reception for select friends.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .