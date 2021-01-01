For Col. Samuel Akande (retd) aka Baba Major, it was celebration galore as he turned 75 and marked it in grand style at his residence in Idimu area of Lagos on Saturday December 19, 2020.

The birthday ceremony was graced by distinguished personalities including Deacon Moses and Deaconess Deborah Ogunwale; Dr. Blessing Tade; Apostle J.L Gotomoni; Engr. Musa, Area Manager, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, and Dr. Akanni Abimbola among several others.

Aside song ministration by Zion Voices, there was Bible reading by Abimbola and exhortation by Gotomoni. During testimony time, the secretary of the Legion in Lagos State, Mr. Salami and two others testified to Baba Major’s character and good conduct as an exemplary leader. Guests were adequately entertained with the celebrant cutting his birthday cakes.

Born to Amos Ogunwale Akande and Alice Olaore Ogunwale Akande in 1945 at Afunso Compound, Iree, Osun State, Baba Major had his elementary and secondary modern school education in Osun State from I963 to 1970. He later attended courses in typing and shorthand in Lagos. However, Akande began to take full responsibilities of his family since the sudden demise of his father at an early age. He later worked in Dunlop Nigeria Limited from I966 to 1967 as Grade 1 clerk before joining the Nigerian Army where he served till he retired.

After his retirement, Baba Major established a driving school and became a businessman, selling second hand vehicles, fabrics and textiles materials as well as worked as an insurance broker.

Akande emerged the first training officer of Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps. He became chairman of Lagos State Legion in 2014. In his testimony, a friend described Akande as a devoted Christian who has interest of the people especially the poor and the needy at heart. “Baba Major is a friend of the poor. He is very hardworking, generous and proactive. He is a quintessential officer, a good father, man of dignity, sublimity, nobility, eloquence and exceptional brilliance.”