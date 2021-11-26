By Ngozi Nwoke

Mrs Eberechukwu Ejikeme and Mrs Uche Iluno have a lot in common. First, they are identical twins. Second, they attended the same university, the University of Ibadan for their first degrees. Interestingly, both of them came out with first class degrees. While Mrs Ejikeme read Biology, Mrs Iluno studied Mathematics. They are also lecturers.

Last weekend, the first class twins celebrated their 50th birthday. While Eberechukwu celebrated hers in Lekki area of Lagos, Uche did hers elsewhere.

That day, Ebelechukwu’s family, friends and well wishers came from far and near, in their numbers, to celebrate a woman in whom they are well pleased.

She was treated to a surprise party by her family and was joined by a massive crowd as they toasted to more blissful years with good health and long life at the glamorous party.

Indeed, it was a beehive of activities. The hall was beautifully decorated while guests were served mouthwatering meals and assorted drinks. They were also entertained with good music of yester years, which they danced with so much fun and excitement even as pleasantries were exchanged.

Described as a woman of humility, intelligence and good reputation by her husband, Godfrey Ejikeme, a lawyer, also said his wife is a woman of exemplary leadership quality. “First of all, I specially thank God Almighty for the gift of good wife and excellent mother to my children. My grass-to-grace story would not be complete without mentioning her relentless efforts and contributions. When they say marry your friend, my union with my wife is a practical example of marrying your friend. She deserves more than what the children and I have prepared to celebrate her. The birthday celebration was a surprise party to prove to her that she is loved and cherished by all. She never knew we were planing a special surprise for her and I’m glad she feels excited about it.

“My prayer and wishes for her are long life, God’s mercy and endless goodness. We would gather to celebrant more years by God’s grace. She is a good woman with a pure heart. A woman that is so loved by everyone she comes across with. So gentle and peaceful. This explains why I have a happy home and good children. That is as a result of her homely and godly lifestyle. When I hear married couples complain about their spouses and other marital issues, I find it difficult to understand because my wife gives me peace of mind. I always miss my family whenever I travel even for a short period due the perfect peace and love I experience at home. I can go on and on to describe my wife, but words fail me. All I can say is that God gave me the best gift in a wife and I’m highly thankful to him for such a rare gift,” he expressed.

First son to the celebrant, Chukwuemeka, described his mother as an epitome of beauty and brain, thanking God for the grace to celebrate her birthday. He said: “This day is a dream come true for my siblings and I. I had butterflies in my stomach when we began the planning of the surprise party. I was anxious that the surprise party would take place successfully. We just wanted everything to turn out perfect and I feel excited that this day finally came and everything went great as we anticipated.

“On how I would describe my mother, I can only say that whenever I examine my mother’s lifestyle and her kind of personality, I always tell my siblings that we are indeed lucky to have her as our mother. She is so God-fearing, selfless, empathic, calm and peaceful. She is also a disciplinarian when it comes to doing the right thing. As a wife, mother and lecturer, she has been able to deliver her roles in the most excellent way. Her philanthropy to humanity is laudable. She is a good woman. I will forever pray that God’s infinite grace, mercy, protection and good health shall continuously abide with her. We love her.”

Mr. Chuks Arubaleze, a close friend to the family said: “Mrs Christy Ejikeme is one woman every single lady must emulate as a role model. You can see the massive turn up by friends and well wishers who came from far and wide to celebrate her. That tells you that she is like a golden fish that has no hiding place. Her humble and kind nature is enough to showcase her. She is always noticed for her impeccable character. Fifty years is a milestone and we are grateful to God for that. I wish her all the best in life as she celebrates more healthy years.”

For Emma Ofomata, also a close friend, Mrs Christy Ejikeme is a blessing to her family and all that came across her. “The Ejikeme family is blessed with a good wife and mother. Highly charitable to everyone and void of discriminations. A woman without errors. We join the family to rejoice in this miraculous gift of fifty years of God’s blessings. We wish her more beautiful years ahead, more grace and endless goodness in all her endeavours.”

The celebrant said: “Celebrating fifty years is a fulfilment to me. I’m not only celebrating my birthday, I’m also celebrating God’s blessings upon my life. This is a good time to be alive. I feel so satisfying, so excited and grateful for this day. I owe God a lot of thanksgiving. I know many of my mates who did not live up to 50 years, but here I am, healthy and strong, celebrating 50 years of existence with family and friends. I am indebted to God.

“My husband and children took me by surprise. I never envisaged this magnitude of celebration. Even though I suspected that something was going on at some point when they were planning the surprise party, I never saw this level of surprise coming. To my darling husband and family, I say thank you. To my wonderful friends and well wishers, I say thank you. Words are insufficient for me to express how delighted I feel.”

Stating the importance for bachelors and spinsters to seek God’s guidance when choosing a life partner, Mrs Eberechukwu added that a peaceful home is better than silver and gold.

“To all the bachelors and spinsters, I want to use this opportunity to implore you to seek God’s guidance and direction in choosing a right partner. When you have peace, love and harmony in your home, you have it all. People do not understand the importance of a peaceful home. A peaceful home is better than silver and gold. For married couples, please value and cherish who you have, especially if your husband or wife is a peaceful and loving person. What I’m enjoying today is as a result of God’s grace of a good husband. I am a blessed woman because of the husband and children God gave me,” she stated.

