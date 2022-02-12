While some people are born great, some achieve greatness through tenacity of purpose and a dint of hard work. For Chief (Mrs.) Kemi Nelson, one of Nigeria’s foremost political amazons, nothing can be too much to give to one’s fatherland, especially those who occupy positions of authority. As a renowned political figure and administrator, Nelson has not only achieved greatness in life, she has used her life to affect millions of people directly and indirectly in the cause of her service to the state, her progressives political family and even her fatherland as a holder of a sensitive national public office. People nostalgically recall her days as a commissioner in Lagos State, and no one can forget in a hurry her activities as the women leader of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At her age, this woman keeps showing that she is ready to serve, ready to affect lives and make things better for her generation and the coming generations.

As someone well known in the social circle for her low-cut hairstyle, unique headgear and dancing prowess, her absence in the social radar in recent times has created a vacuum and she has promised to fill the gap as soon as she resumes, while promising not to be left behind in this project of moving Nigeria and Lagos State forward.

Just last year, as Nelson was celebrating her 65th birthday, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, referred to her as an all-round paragon of fashion, of politics, and of just causes. Thus on Wednesday when the politico, fondly called Yeyesewa, turned 66, scores of her friends, admirers, colleagues and associates trooped to her Allen Avenue, Ikeja residence to celebrate and wish her many happy returns of her day as she continues to offer selfless services to mankind and her fatherland. Kemi Nelson —married to her childhood sweetheart, Adeyemi Nelson, with whom they are blessed with wonderful children— is an A-list progressive politician in Lagos State.