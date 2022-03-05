By Kelechi Anyalechi

March 2nd was the day my dad turned 80 years. It is amazing how time flies. I saw a picture recently where we did a family song during the 80th birthday celebration of my grandmother (from my mother’s side). That was 12 years ago. 80 years looked too far then for him at that time, but here we are. It has hit home.

I have been a bit emotional and reflective since yesterday as I remember the impact my dad has made on me directly and indirectly. I have held the notion for years that children know their parents. It is possible for their parents to have shown a different personality, but it is only a matter of time. When a child grows to become an adult, they can decipher and know if they were raised rightly or wrongly by their parents.

Here are my thirteen important lessons.

1. He introduced Jesus to me early and showed me what practical Christianity means.

2. He taught and showed me how to value and respect women.

3. He taught and showed me how to be an excellent husband and father.

4. He taught and showed me that a husband can be faithful to his wife all the way.

5. He taught me the value of integrity. He will never compromise his faith for anything in this world. There was a cliché he would use in teaching us, ‘Others may’. As far as he was concerned, you cannot afford to do what every other person is doing.

6. He taught me the power of self-restraint. On one occasion, a bike man spat on him while he was driving in his car. He did not utter a word.

7. He showed me the responsibility of evangelism. He shares the gospel with everyone he meets, no matter who you are and the environment.

8. He taught me humility, simplicity, and contentment.

9. He taught me how to be concerned about other people’s plight. If you’ve ever met my dad, you can be sure he has prayed for you at least twice a week. He prays the same way for strangers.

10. He taught me the value of time. He never shows up in any meeting or event late.

11. He taught and showed me to preach what I practice, so that it makes more impact first in the home front.

12. He taught and showed me how to stay unruffled and full of faith, even in troubling situations.

13. He taught and showed me the true importance of family.

I can expatiate on each of these thirteen lessons, but that would mean that I will take over this column for another one year or more.

One lesson that stands out for me was when he demonstrated self-restraint. Many years ago, my dad was driving home from work. He used to work in an oil company (Texaco Overseas) at Ikoyi, Lagos. There was a bit of mix up while in traffic and a bike man drove close to his side mirror. As he wound down the car window, the man started raining abuses and spat on him. Argh! In this Lagos! My dad did not say a word. He did not even come down from the car nor responded. He rem1ained and went through the traffic. He got home and had a shower.

One of his junior colleagues walked into his office the next day and made a comment. In his words, “Pastor, I want to follow your Jesus. I was driving few meters from yours in that traffic yesterday. I observed all that transpired between you and that bike man. I have never seen a man, who was spat on, yet did not respond.” Who would have thought that someone who knew him was around the area and close enough to see it all? He led the man to Christ that day.

Every time, I remember this scenario, I am still touched. How many people would be spat on, yet remain calm without any form of retaliation or “throwing curses”? I have tried to imagine it severally. It is easier to assume your next action, but the real test is proven

If I tell you that my dad showed me that Christianity is for living, I know what I am saying! I say it everywhere that I am my father’s son. He raised me well and I am grateful to God for his life. A man, who has become a reference point in Christian faith, marriage, education, and character is worthy of emulation.

Happy 80th daddy. Your children are proud of you. Our friends know you, even though they may not have met you. It shows the kind of impact you have made on us. For you, it is cheers till the Trumpet sounds. Your new assignment with God has only begun. Enjoy this new phase in excellent health and strength.

For further comment, Please contact: Osondu Anyalechi: 0909 041 9057; [email protected]