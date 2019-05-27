Samuel A. Ogungbemi

Another year has come for another children’s day celebration. There is no doubt that the founders of this eventful day have done well by bringing the recognition of children worldwide to the awareness of all and sundry. On this note, I join all well wishers to congratulate the children all over the world.

All living creatures have continued to depend on their offspring for their continuity and sustenance. Little wonder an African adage says “When a rodent gets old, it feeds on the breast of its offspring”. God has plan for children when he said in the Holy Book, “Be fruitful and multiply and replenish the earth”. With this clear statement, God provides all that is necessary for children to come to the family where they can be nurtured and tutored to fulfil God’s purpose for their lives and for nation-building. When a child is likened to heat or power produced by fuel, it means that a child should be full of vigour, energy, power, enthusiasm and agility.

Children grow up to be youths. Youths are very vigorous to go out for battle to make exploits. They are not only strong physically, they are strong spiritually. They are not only agile to go to battle; they are also prepared to emerge victoriously. Youths are blessed with enough ideas, strength, ability and agility to move their nations forward if only they are encouraged, motivated and allowed to prove their good and lofty ideas. Victor Hugo, the great nineteenth- century French writer, once wrote, “There is nothing as powerful as idea whose time has come.” In other words, children as the fuel of a nation should always be given chance to prove themselves. This trait being present in the life of a child or youth makes them very active in carrying out any task successfully without wavering.

It is therefore not an overstatement that children are the heartbeat or big heart of a nation. Fuel is a by- product got from natural crude oil and when used in an engine, care must be taken so that the fuel is not al- lowed to dry up or exhausted; otherwise, such engine will stop working or may even knock down completely thereby causing loss of valuable time and resources to fix or replace it. In similar manner, children must not be allowed to go into adolescence beret of useful knowledge that will make them become enviable citizens in our society. There is no doubt that children and youths are the pillars of any nation. Their energy, inventiveness, creativity, ingenuity, prowess, preference and passion have direct relationship to the pace of national development. As the fuel of a nation, it is important to painstakingly look at families whose actions or inactions determine the fate of children in nation building.