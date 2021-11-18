Sometimes, men must employ the grit to bring to bear in changing the fortunes and future of their fellow men, and for ages, this process has resonated with developmental milestones and political ecosystem. It is an attitude that inspires great entrepreneurship and breaks shackles of poverty and slavery.

It trends to kill fear and generates revolution, not the type that births blood and sorrow but the hue that lights up the darkened mood and fosters progressive and selfless national development.

There is a life after this world, and men must, at all times, wait and ponder on the essence of service to nation and people. In the past three months, I was privileged to be part of a refreshing leadership, a close allie to the most amazing Amazon, a delectable and inspiring personality, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, who has come with eyes fixed on history.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

From Kano to Lagos, Calabar to Onitsha, 0werri to PortHacourt, Uyo to Asaba, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), leads in her corner, the rebranding of a travel and tourism trade group, with inspiring passion and commitment.

She deployed youthful zeal, sacrificing home and business for the collective, focal on a new template for the forty-six year old trade body, conscious that there were founders, men and women, who once held sway and expects that the baton progressively Changed hands.

As a cultural tourism and nature developmental journalist, I bow to the very deep spiritual awakening and prophetic zeal to which Mrs Susan Akporiaye brought to bear in her service to the tourism industry, our people and nation.

Hardly do people, persons close to her see the pains in her passion to serve. Sometimes she is very lonely, despite the crowd of followers and admirers, among, also are many who wait to see her cry and plead for help.

To wash the feet of colleagues, friends and many who look forward to blossom through her leadership, plenty still are not clean, not because their feet were not washed and toweled but like Judas, they fester in conspiracies and rattles like snakes.

These set of unclean beings, brings nothing to the table for the good of all, neither do they see anything good, in the fridge of national development.

Last week Friday in Abuja, a new National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) was born under the watch of Mrs Susan Akporiaye, and a template of industry collective collaboration was put on show case.

It was a very defining moment, history made, our people and nation strengthened. Inside me, I wept in joy, that I was alive to witness the biggest gathering of eminent Nigerians, inspiring political, traditional and administrators, on the podium of history, inspiring Enterprenuership in cultural tourism trade and social development.

Indeed, it is very easy to conclude that Susan Akporiaye, has moderated the desired bridge of identifying and appreciating contributions of individuals and corporate entities that must be part of a prosperous Nigerian tourism industry.

As a journalist and a notable bred of the most unsung and unappreciated group in nation building, the birth of Nanta Media Hall of Fame, is magical to inspiring and fostering more passion and dedication to promoting and noising to the world Nigerian tourism offerings, through the amazing pen of Nigerian Cultural tourism journalists.

This Hall Fame, is deeply reflective of the heart of an association and its leadership, to the sacrifices of the Nigerian media, a partnership worthy of recorgnition and celebration.

Zamfara at the 34th edition of Nafest

Siting out at Ekiti Pavilion in very deep introspection of the 34th edition of Nigeria Festival of Arts and Culture, which opened with a colourful match pass, I cannot but marvel at how our culture can help to unite us.

From Gombe, Kogi, Adamawa, Zamfara, Kaduna, Rivers, Imo Lagos, Benue and about twenty six others, still counting, there is no denying the fact, that there are more to our culture that unites us than what that could divide us.

Governor John Kayode Fayemi, captured this value chain in his opening speech to declare the festival open in Ado Ekiti, capital city of Ekiti state on Monday.

Most significant in the governor’s speech is the fact that our Cultural diversity breeds inspiration that could power rural entrepreneurship and creative scholarship.

The appearance of the very young culture enthusiasts and delegation from Zamfara, brought tears to my eyes. Their colourful cultural parade, which seems to have drowned the threat of insurgents and their sponsors, in the minerals resource rich state, advances the need for government to pay attention to culture as a tool to fight oppression and brigand. I saw a future for our young persons through Cultural Orientation evangelism.

Zamfara state, must be saying something, refocusing and energizing its still socioeconomic development through capturing the minds of the zamfara young persons through culture. Before l leave Ekiti, there is need for me to find out what goes on in the minds of the Zamfara young delegates.

Imo state, is also a surprise showing. It was a big, well organized, attired and chirographic outing. It was colourful, a cultural statement from a state once noted for its rich hospitality and diverse tongues and culture, to which enemies of progressive development, wished to ambush.

I will certainly look out for the Imo vibrant delegates. I can perceive that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, has culture up his sleeve as weapon to shut down the noise of enemies of Imo nation for good.

Come think of it, a colleague brought over to me Imo Commissioner of Tourism, Mazi Uche Ohai and you have to wait from till next week to know, what we discussed about Hope Uzodinma Cultural tourism agenda for a new Imo state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .