The life of Elizabeth Eweyemi Oritsejafor, from when she was born 95 years ago on July 20, 1926, exactly three months after the birth of the future queen of England, Elizabeth II, was a momentous and historical journey.

Born in Jakpa, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, to Mr. Walton Esiedugbone Oritsejafor and Sumele Awala, both of blessed memory, she attended Government Primary School, Sapele. She later came to Lagos to join her elder brother, Joseph Oritsejafor (the father of Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor), in 1945 and attended Ideal Girls Preparatory School, Yaba, Girls’ Modern Academy School and Queens College, Lagos.

She later proceeded to School of Nursing, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State, in October 1949. She was transferred to Warri General Hospital after preliminary nursing training in 1951. She was later transferred to Lagos General Hospital, where she qualified as staff nurse in 1954. Mummy was also a certified midwife, courtesy of Massey Street School of Midwifery. She was transferred to Badagry General Hospital as a pioneer staff nurse in 1970 and was later posted to Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba, in 1972. She came back to General Hospital, Lagos, where she worked in different departments and retired as a matron in January 1986 after 37 years of giving care.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Mummy was a life-long Christian who placed all her waking hours and endeavours in the hands of the Lord. She was a devoted member of the Cathedral Church of Christ Ladies Armour Bearers as well as a full member of the prominent Itsekiri Ladies Vanguard.

She spent the last quarter century with her son, Daniel, and his family and became a familiar congregant in their church, Church of Christ The Cornerstone, Milton Keynes.

She was blessed with loving children who have made their marks in various professions in Nigeria, England and the United States of America as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Her main love was extending herself to the happiness of family members, friends and humanity at large. Mummy was known for her phenomenal memory, her passion for knowledge and jazz classics from the golden era, especially music by Louis Armstrong (Satchmo). This made being around her perpetually interesting, enlightening and endearing.

Mummy Elizabeth Eweyemi Oritsejafor, the Iroko tree we all leaned on during trying times and happy times, joined the saints on January 20, 2022. We pray that she finds everlasting rest in the Lord as she joins the saints that had gone before her and we that she left behind find succour in the loving memories of our departed matriarch, amen.

Burial programme as follows:

Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10am to 12 noon, funeral service at The Church of Christ The Cornerstone, 300, Saxon Gate, Milton Keynes, MK9 2ES.

Interment: 1.45pm New Bradwell Cemetery, Newport Road, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, MK14 6FT.