Indisputably, the anniversary of someone’s birth is an actual symbol of one’s existence. When Cyril Isong was given birth to, at port Harcourt River State, even a faultless soothsayer could not tell that a star was born.



But over three decades down the line, the name Isong has become one to be reckoned with in the information communication technology (ICT) industry. He plies his trade effortlessly. Those who knew him could attest to his knack for professionalism.



No wonder, he has disclosed that he would be using his new age to improve on his skills and rededicate himself to his duties. But above all, he has also vowed to serve God and humanity as he grows older.

Isong’s joy is apparently undiluted as he clocks another year. Messages have been pouring in from relatives, friends and colleagues. These are proofs of people’s love to the celebrant. His humility, as gathered, has endeared him to the high and mighty in the society.



The wishes have brightened his dreary day. It has further showed that Isong is the man of the people. No one can afford to hate him because his love is charming and magnetises both friends and foes.

Whether they are sweet and sentimental or if they take the smiling road to a whole-hearted wishing with an impact, birthday messages will not only do the job but they are going to stir emotions of true happiness. Thoughtfulness can never go unnoticed; as the Isong recognises this fact.

He promised not to take for granted every drop of shower of love upon him on this special day. As he goes through each year, he said he would always remember to count his blessings, and not necessarily his age. He is deliberately counting his amazing experiences, not his mistakes.

Considering himself as infallible, Isong, who is the ICT Officer at one of the widest circulating national newspapers, The Sun, reiterated that God has been faithful to him despite his shortcomings.

With full confidence, he believes that as he celebrates yet another year, he looks to the future forgetting his past- the best is still to come.

Isong is funny, charming, popular, and loving to a fault. Many people have described him as amazing human being, who believes in live and let’s live.

What bothers people are seen as insignificant to him. What matters to him is happiness and joy with no worries. He is of the opinion that irrespective of the magnitude of challenges, everyday must positively counts. Indeed, everyday has been counting for him.

A birthday is one of the most important days of the year- may Isong’s new age be filled with the light of living and the brightness of laughter. Roses may be red and violets blue, but his lifestyle has put all the colours in the rainbow to shame.

He asks God to always be there for him through the thick and the thin.

On his big day, the hosts of heavens are shouting hosanna because a child from EKUREKU village was born on this day.