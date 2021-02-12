Whether we like it or not, Valentine’s Day is going to look a lot different this year than it has been in the past. This is because COVID-19 is still claiming lives and we all have to stay safe.

Luckily for couples who love to celebrate Valentine’s Day, their options may need to be a bit more masked, socially distant, or virtual. This is totally doable. The trick is to plan the day well and have fun.



Pandemic or not, Valentine’s Day needs to be celebrated because it is the day where couples, singles and families unite to celebrate their love for each other. If there’s one thing the COVID-19 pandemic has taught me, it is to celebrate life and the best time to do so is on Valentine’s Day which is a day set aside for love and lovers.

Whether you and your partner have been together for years or for just a little while, it’s been said that the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift is time spent together. I am not saying that there’s anything wrong with giving and receiving gifts on that day. For some, there’s pressure to express your love with a grand gesture on February 14. Others believe it’s the little things that count.

Unfortunately, it is also a day of many disappointments and heartbreaks. Many guys and babes who think they are in a relationship will discover that they are just side attractions. That day, many people will feel the pangs of betrayal like they have never felt before. Phones will be switched off and social media accounts will be deactivated. Many lovers will vanish for days and reappear after Valentine’s Day.

During this period, men will abandon their wives at home while expending energy on little girls young enough to be their daughters. These men who have been scheming to get into the pants of young girls will use the opportunity to take their animals to the slaughter house for adequate sacrifice to the god of sex. They call it enjoyment but I call it foolishness and irresponsibility.

Then there are ladies who will use this opportunity to get what they have not been able to afford themselves. These babes are looking forward to draining the pockets of their many admirers. They are experts at placing a price on their love.

These ladies have three to four boyfriends with different names so that the guys won’t decode. They call them sweet names, rub their heads, confuse them with sex and even dazzle them with fake humility.

Is Valentine’s Day a day for men and women to make a mess of what love truly means? Is it a day for young boys and girls to engage in unsafe sex with its many consequences? Is it a day for husbands and wives to fight each other because of unmet expectations? Is showing love only reserved for one day in one’s lifetime?

Love shouldn’t be limited to just one day. Love is a continuous thing. Love is a daily commitment. It is looking beyond your partner’s many imperfections and choosing to stay with them for life. Find out what makes your partner’s heart melt and do it.

Guys, this is not the time to start testing your girlfriend whether she is a wife material by expecting her to come and pound yam for you. Stop looking for excuses to ditch her on her day for another hot chic you have been eyeing for some time now.

Ladies, this is not the time to put your poverty alleviation programme tactics into use by scheming to fleece unsuspecting guys of their hard earned money. Love is not a game. Stop deceiving that brother that you are not interested in. Let him go. His woman is somewhere waiting for him. Stop holding him back with your lies.

Wives, this is not the time to start competing with your friends to see whose husband will outdo the other. If your husband doesn’t have money to book a five star hotel for both of you or buy you the latest phone or car, bear with him. It doesn’t mean that he doesn’t love you.

Husbands, this is not the time to pick quarrels with your wife, so that you can storm out of the house in anger and drive straight to your mistress’ house for some Valentine’s Day sexual rendezvous. Stay at home with your wives, it is not a crime. Treat your wives better than you treat your girlfriends.

Couples can take out time to talk more on Valentine’s Day. It is no longer news that many couples are just tolerating one another. They don’t talk. They don’t discuss plans for the future. They don’t even have sex. They are just like flat mates. But Valentine’s Day can be a good opportunity for many couples to sit down and talk about themselves.

Couples can decide to date each other again. When last did you both look into each other’s eyes like you are meeting for the first time? When last did you hold hands for no reason? When last did you hug your husband or wife? When last did you kiss each other passionately? If the passion is dying down is dead in your relationship, this is the time to revive it. This is the time to fan the flame of love and be carried away in your lovers embrace.

For one day, shut out all your responsibilities from your head and put your partner at the top of the list. Think back to how things were when you first dated and try to recreate the thrill of initial romance when daily cares weren’t interfering the way they do now. You both have just one day of being dates again, so just date your partner all over again. The thrill is unimaginable.

If you have children, get someone trustworthy to take care of them for that one day, so that you and your love can enjoy each other’s company like never before. It’s a little hard to be romantic when children are hanging around asking questions.

Go out to somewhere that means a lot to both of you. Spend time talking about how you met. Talk about what attracted you to your partner. Share jokes. Laugh at each other’s jokes. Feed each other. Toast to your love and enjoy each other’s company. That is what you should do on Valentine’s Day.

You can also leave a beautiful gift on the bed before your partner wakes up on Valentine’s Day with a huge loving card attached. Have a t-shirt printed with your partner’s face and words of love written on it and wear it all day. That is celebrating the one you love.

If you don’t have money to eat out, turn your house into a love zone. This year’s Valentine’s Day is on a Sunday, you don’t have an excuse not to make the house festive and suggestive. You can get up early and decorate the house to make it Valentine’s friendly. Hang love heart decorations around the house, and place scented candles in suitable places for lighting in the evening.

Burn a romantic scent and play soft, romantic music in the background. You can also plan a meaningful playlist that consists of songs that the two of you share together and have that playing through the day.

Remember to say “I love you”. Romance language makes your love messaging sound so much more romantic. Tell your partner how much you love them. Tell them they mean the world to you. Don’t just say it, mean it. A woman knows when you are lying, so don’t even try it. Don’t miss opportunities to say “I love you” with gifts, kisses and caresses.

When you are done, crown the deeds of the day with spicy sex. Sex is good but spicy sex is the bomb. It will be spicy because you have wet the ground. You have ministered to the heart and soul of your partner. Don’t rush it.

Men, don’t pull her bra and pant like you are pulling ‘I big pass my neighbour’ generator. Lovingly peel her bra and pants off while caressing and kissing her entire body. Don’t climb her and come down in two minutes panting like someone who just completed a marathon. Make love to your wife. Sexual intercourse should definitely be part of the plan on Valentine’s Day. Spice things up and make the day special.

Ladies, don’t kill the morale of your husbands. Don’t just lie there like an expired statue while he’s trying his best to make you cum. Grab his head. Kiss him like it is the last time. Caress his face, his muscles and inside his thighs. Guide his hands to your erotic places. Don’t be shy, he’s your husband. And make sure you have an orgasm. Don’t be punishing yourself thinking you don’t deserve it. Is it in heaven that you will have orgasms?

You can also get a hotel room to make that day very special. Changing your surroundings can give an automatic boost to your sex life. It doesn’t have to be complicated. Book a hotel room close to your house. Buy some drinks to set the mood for everything sexy that will happen that night. Then ravish each other’s bodies.