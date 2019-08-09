This year’s annual celebration of Women Convention of Joy Cometh Ministry will begin on Thursday, August, 8, at 7am. The programme, under the aegis of Joyful Women Fellowship, has concluded plans to organise the Mega Women Convention 2019. Theme is “Embrace the King,” taken from Psalm 2:12. It will continue on Friday, August 9, at 3pm, Saturday, the 10th, at 10am, and grand finale and thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 8:30am.

The chief hostess, Pastor (Mrs.) Yemi Aromolaran, has described this year’s convention as a forum for God to recognise those who put trust, belief, faith and interest in Him.

Venue is 26, Ebute-Igbogbo Road, Ebute-Ikorodu, in Igbogbo/Bayeiku Local Council, Lagos. Ministering are Pastor (Mrs.) Dupe Oluwadurotimi, Pastor (Mrs.) Olajumoke Ademowo, and Pastor (Mrs.) Abosede Adefowokan, among others.