By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

As the world marked International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8, women in Nigeria have been called upon to continually improve on their skills, network and position themselves for greater roles in society.

Some women, who spoke with Daily Sun at an event organized by the Bank of Industry (BOI) to celebrate outstanding women in Nigeria, called for gender balance, women empowerment and inclusion of more women in governance in the country.

The theme for IWD 2022, #BreakTheBias, promotes a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

This year, BOI celebrated leading women and female achievers on March 3 ahead of the global day to honour women.

The celebration was aimed at promoting gender equity across various sectors and spheres by celebrating women who have emerged pioneers in their respective fields.

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Commerce, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, stated that the institution believes women play a critical role in the economic, social and cultural development of any community.

She said women also need to know that they make up about 50 per cent of the population and should be found in 50 per cent of the leadership positions too.

“I see the gap as an opportunity for all of us to continually upscale ourselves and to put ourselves forward even for leadership positions and not to be discouraged if we fail,” Katagum said.

Deputy Secretary-General United Nations, Amina Mohammed, said IWD was one of the most important days of the year to women.

She added that celebrating women’s achievements, raising awareness about women equality, lobbying for accelerated gender parity and fundraising for female-focused charities were needed always.

The Minister of Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, stated that gender imbalance as a critical issue has never been more challenging for Nigerian women. According to her, the prospect of growth for women in business and the labour force generally is already hampered by norms and stereotypes in Nigeria,

However, she noted that it was time for women to rise above their mental barriers, stressing that a woman’s journey to success begins from harnessing the power within her.

The managing consultant, Translantic Development Limited (TDL), Bankole Allibay, said that they were more women below the poverty line than men, while more men were also in executive positions than women.

“In the corporate world, women struggle to be heard, as only few make it to the boardrooms. They battle unequal payment, and in some cases, sexual harassment. In politics, men generally dominate.

“A woman who is empowered and has achieved a great feat cannot be relegated to the background. It is only when they are disadvantaged and vulnerable that society prevents them from occupying leadership positions,” he said.

Allibay added education, empowerment and knowledge of women would easily break the bias. He cited Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and others, who overcome many hurdles to become great in life.

Okonjo-Iweala, Amina Mohammed and Tolulope Alotile among others were given awards at the event for their outstanding feat in their various endeavours. Alotile was the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force, who was killed on July 14, 2020.

Group executive director, commercials, IPNX Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Bimpe Olaleye, said sustainable development was impossible without women empowerment and gender equality.

She added that to enhance women’s active roles in society, women should be inclusive in all spheres ranging from managerial to political positions.

“We are looking forward to a world where women are given the freedom to thrive, grow and fulfill their highest potentials as well as contribute positively to global development,” she said.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOI, Mr. Olukayode Pitan, said: “We recognise that what makes us diverse makes us strong and no nation can get ahead if about half of its population is left behind.

“For more than a decade, we have been at the forefront of empowering women and telling their stories as they challenge the norm and open new vistas in women’s achievements.

“We are delighted today that we are celebrating women, especially the awards presentation to deserving women, who had left their hands in the sand of time.”