National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member Dataan Ashiaman Isaac, PL/20B/0014, has brought great joy to the people of Timzing community as he initiated and executed a personal project by drilling a borehole in his host community.

The borehole, which was drilled in the very remote village of Timzing farm settlement in Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State, was inaugurated amid dancing and celebration as the villagers could not contain their excitement and happiness.

Executor of the project, Isaac, stated that the decision to drill the borehole in the community was motivated by the plight of the villagers.

He said: “I knew the settlement while looking for a small place for farming and I noticed that the people had no good source of water; they go through a lot of hassles to get drinking water, especially during the dry season. Being a remote village, they seem to be forgotten and this moved me to drill the borehole to assist them.”

The state’s NYSC coordinator, Caroline Wembu, while launching the project, stated that the joy and happiness expressed by the villagers was worth the trouble encountered to get to the community. She explained that “the NYSC Community Development Service Programme is aimed at improving the living condition of rural community dwellers and water is life.”

It, therefore, made her proud that the corps member drilled the borehole to meet the most important need of the community.

She appreciated the sponsors of the project and the community for partnering with the corps member to execute the laudable project, stating that, “Without their donations and cooperation, the project would not have been executed.”

The village head, Ndam Butko Kusa, commended the corps member for his gesture in alleviating the suffering of the community by providing potable water for them. He thanked the management of the NYSC and appealed to the scheme, government and non-governmental organisations for the provision of more amenities such as good roads, good schools and health care facilities.

Chairman of Langtang South LGA, who was represented by Mercy N. David, educated the community members on how to properly maintain the borehole for maximum use.

The highlight of the event was the celebration and dance by the villagers.

