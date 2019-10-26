NTEM KRIS/ ISONG CYRIL

Today is a very memorable and iconic day for a beautiful woman, an epitome of beauty inwardly and outwardly, a virtuous woman, a wonderful wife, a great mother and a very gifted Doctor. We/they call her *THE QUEEN OF HEALTH CRS* This day comes only but once in a year that’s why such days remain outstanding and very memorable to most of us especially when it concerns you Ma.

Dr Beta Edu is one of those medical professionals who have contributed immensely to the growth and well-being of Cross Riverians and other environs. She has touched the lives of millions of Nigerians medically, financially, morally, socially, academically and otherwise. She has transformed the CRSPHCDA from nothing to something recording and achieving landslide awards/victories, she achieved a lot within a space of 4yrs as her achievements and legacies remain outstanding and conspicuous for all to see. She has won so many awards as a result of her diligent performance and extravagant sacrifices to safe lives and to make mankind feel the essence of life. She even risked her life on several occasions trying to access sick Cross Riverians in interior and hard to reach villages/hamlets.

She sacrificed her all, her happiness, her comfort, her happy moments with her kids and loved ones, her personal rest and many other relishing activities to ensure that mankind gets the necessary medical attention deserved. She has transformed many Primary Health Centers that has been written off into one of the best in the State today, she’s recuperated many lives and has given hope to those who have lost it all completely. *THE QUEEN OF HEALTH* has left a standard no one can beat even in the next 20yrs as far as CRSPHCDA is concerned.

She’s a wonderful lady, charismatic in nature, real and natural, as active as quicksilver, as humble as a dove, as immaculate as an angel. CRS is indeed blessed to have you, we, therefore, wish to use this iconic day to thank His Excellency Sen Prof Ben Ayade for putting in great time and attention to discovering such a rare gem. Your Excellency Sir, we are so proud of you for always going for the best and for always giving CRS the best.

Last year on this same date we felicitated with you on your birthday even when a lot of us knew you from a distance, you’ve never met most of us then, you didn’t even know a lot of us as we got to know you as a result of your tremendous works/achievements in CRSPHCDA A lot of us never knew destiny was going to bring us together as ever since We came in contact with you and started working with/for you our entire lives has completely changed. Boss,We now believe that if God wants to bless someone he breaks protocols.

Boss, the entire world is at a standstill celebrating you, had it been today wasn’t a weekend/Sunday just like your last year birthday that also fell on a weekend, we bet you that both the State/Federal Government would have declared this day the 27th day of October a public holiday to enable Nigerians honor you. We now understand why you’re so peaceful, loving, social and generous, we now realize that you were born on the month our country gained independence, you, therefore, is an *”INDEPENDENT BABY”* no wonder you’re exploring and contributing positively to the lives of so many young ones.

ON BEHALF OF THE ENTIRE CRS FAMILY, OUR FRIENDS, LOVED ONES, WELL WISHERS, AND THE ENTIRE CONSENSUS GROUP, WE HUMBLY WISH YOU BOSS A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY AS YOU’LL FOREVER AGE GRACEFULLY. WE CELEBRATE YOU OUR AMIABLE DR, BOSS, MOTHER, WIFE, EMPLOYER, AND LEADER.

HBD DR BETA EDU.

HBD LIFE CHANGER

HBD EMPLOYER OF MANY

HBD OUR PHILANTHROPIST

HBD MOTHER OF MANY CHILDREN.

WE’LL FOREVER CELEBRATE YOU, BOSS!!!