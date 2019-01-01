Judex Okoro, Calabar It was glitz and glamour as the kith and kin of the old Ogoja rolled out drums to celebrate their heritage and culture. The celebration, nicknamed NorthFest, is the second edition and was held at the old Ogoja traditional stadium. The first edition was held in September 2017 at same venue. The event among others is to regain the lost glory of the Old Ogoja made up of Ogoja. Obudu, Yala. Bekwara and Obanliku communities and strengthen the bond of unity among the people.

During the event, farm produce including garri, rice, tubers of yams and cassava were showcased. Other crops displayed include ogbono, melon seeds, and local bean. There was also a rendition of traditional songs by women groups just as maidens displayed some dance steps while wriggling their waist to the admiration of the audience. The royal fathers were not left out as they wore their colourful regalia depicting different royal houses further adding pomp to the ceremony.

Declaring the event open, Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade, a son of the Northern Senatorial District of the State, said it is his desire to strengthen the people of the area to become more cohesive and united. “I will focus on the dual carriage way from Mfom down to Obudu ranch as this will bring us together, increase our intermarriages, make us grow closer and become one family in the entire north and above all reduce the travel time from 56 minutes from Obudu to Yala to 17 minutes. I also challenge the youths of the zone to participate actively in agriculture as a means of wealth creation. As young men, if you want to make money from me, bring your produce here and Ayade will buy all. The significance of this NorthFest is not only to encourage our people to seek integration among us but above all to focus on agro industry.