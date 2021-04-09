Seasoned journalist and brain behind Celebrity Couples Chef Challenge (C4), Patrick Chilaka has opened up on why he’s organising the reality TV show later in the year.

According to him, “Celebrity Couples Chef Challenge (C4) is the first TV show to bring entertainment celebrity couples together to showcase their culinary prowess while competing with each other in the kitchen.

“I was inspired to birth Celebrity Couples Chef Challenge due to my childhood experiences. My mum was a versatile chef who prepares cuisines from all over the country, not related to her Igbo ancestry. My mother was adept at preparing delicious meals like banga soup, ikpankpupo, atama, afang and ewedu soup among others.”

Chilaka stated further that on C4, celebrity couples would battle each other drawing recipes from diverse cultural backgrounds on national TV for a period of 15 days. Celebrities that will lock horns on the maiden edition of the show include Yul Edochie and wife, May; Tuface and Annie Idibia; Peter and Lola Okoye; Paul and Anita Okoye; Anita Joseph and husband; Omawumi and husband; and Okey Bakassi and his wife.