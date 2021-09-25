Celebrities including Denrele Edun, Elozonam, and former Big Brother Naija season 6 housemates, Yerins, Arin, Beatrice and Niyi recently graced the private screening of a latest movie, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The 10 Rings held at Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos.

The Marvel flick, which topped the box office in the United States, had a better-than-expected opening weekend, grossing $94.4 million in its first four days.

In significant markets such as France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan, ‘Shang-Chi’ grossed $56.2 million at the box office, while the movie earned $146.2 million worldwide, including Nigeria.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a 2021 American superhero film based on Marvel comics that tell the story of the character, Shang-Chi, a martial arts master who confronts the past he thought he had left behind when he got drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. He has a responsibility of building his legacy while protecting his sister and friend as well as protecting the fate of the world while at it.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham, the film, which is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, is the 25th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.