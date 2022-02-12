By Damilola Fatunmise, Tony Ogaga And Ayo Lawal

Again, the season of love is here and as usual Saturday Sun went to town to feel the pause of Nigerian celebrities on how they intend to celebrate the Lovers’ Day. Here are their responses:

I’m having a Valentine’s party

-Cosy Orjiakor, actress

Valentine’s is here again and I am spending it with my loved ones: people I care about. When I say ‘loved ones’ I mean everybody I love. We are having a Valentine’s party and it promises to be exciting.

I celebrate love everyday

-Tee Mac, musician

For me, everyday is Valentine’s Day because I celebrate love everyday. I don’t think we should set aside a special day for Valentine’s. The concept of Valentine’s has been commercialised and people use it to sell chocolates and flowers, and have sex. Valentine’s is much bigger than that. For me, everyday is Valentine’s.

This year’s Valentine’s falls on Monday, but I’ll still celebrate

-Lola Oloye, actress

This year’s Valentine’s happens to fall on a working day. But all the same, I will still celebrate it with my loved ones, and definitely spread love to everyone.

No special plan for Valentine’s

-Mimi Daniels, actress

I don’t think I have a special plan for that day other than doing what I would do on any other day – work, sleep or probably get busy watching movies online…What else can a single pretty lady do?

I’ll celebrate Val alone in my shop

-Folorunsho Adeola, actress

Valentine’s is on Monday, so single ladies like us will be at our stores sorting out orders. I am single but I’ll be celebrating Valentine’s at my shop in Magodo, Lagos.

I’ll be in my house chilling

-Bakare Zainab, actress

I have no plan for Valentine’s at all…. So, I will be in my house chilling.

I’ll be celebrating Val with Nasarawa kids -Tayo Sobola, actress

Valentine’s is sure a season of love, not just to be celebrated with the loved ones alone but also with others. So, on this year’s Lovers’ Day, I will take time out to celebrate with the kids of Uke Kingdom in Nasarawa State where I was recently crowned Sarauniya (Queen Mother). I’ll put smile on their faces and merry together.

I’ll love to celebrate with my wife but…

-Sir Shina Peters, veteran juju musician

Valentine’s Day is a special day for lovers. But in as much as I will want to celebrate it with my darling wife, Sammy Ayoka Peters, I can’t because I will be busy performing at a Valentine’s show. We artistes are part of the ingredients that make Valentine’s sweet.

I’m too engrossed in music production to know it’s Valentine’s

-Stella Monye, singer

I’m too engrossed in the production of my new album, Iyanu to know that Valentine’s is around the corner. Now that I know, I will use the opportunity to do a house-to-house evangelism with the new album. So, don’t be surprised if you see me on the streets of Lagos or Abuja doing evangelism.

For me, everyday is Valentine’s

-Sir Shina Akanni, fuji musician

Everyday is my Valentine’s because I always reach out to my family members and fans home and abroad. But since this year’s Valentine’s falls on Monday, I will use the opportunity to rest because Mondays are my resting day after the weekend show. I’ll later visit one or two friends in the spirit of Valentine’s.

I’ll rest and meditate

-King Rokan, singer

Valentine’s is for lovers but since my wife is not in town, I will use the opportunity to rest in my hotel room and meditate on the presentation of my new album, which holds on February 17, 2022 at City People Events Centre, Lagos.