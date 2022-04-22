Founder of premium fashion brand, House of Toma, Oluwatoyin Mafoitan aka Toma, has hinted about her readiness to take over the Nigerian fashion industry.

According to Toma, she has over the years mastered the art of fashion and reached out to many people whose love and taste for fashion have helped her to understand the terrain better.

Speaking about her dream for the industry, Toma who clothes top Nigerian celebrities including Kcee, Alex Ekubo and E-money among others, disclosed that working with some of Nigeria’s finest entertainers and socialites, has pushed her brand to the top. Now, she is constantly seeking for new ideas that would keep her clients for a long time.

“My brand is known for creative and unique designs that speak to how much we have grown over the years. When people visit our showroom at Lekki, Lagos, they hardly believe that we are the brain behind some of the fashion innovations they see around,” she said.

Toma added that her brand is here to take over the Nigerian fashion industry, as she plans to mark her fifth anniversary in July as well as unveil her new showroom and mind-blowing designs. “We are crossing more boundaries and making louder statements,” she enthused.

Aside being a fashion entrepreneur, Toma is equally a key player in the entertainment industry. She has worked with major stakeholders on different gigs and activations including Buckwyld and Breathless, Rhythm Unplugged, AY Live, and Headies, while also working as a logistics, welfare and client service manager at Now Muzik and Buckwyld Media.