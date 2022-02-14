By Christy Anyanwu

Today, February 14, is Valentine’s Day. A special day celebrated across the world to shower different kinds of gifts to your loved ones. It could be candy, flowers, dresses, accessories, cars, sumptuous lunch-cum-dinner dates, the lists are endless. Daily Sun sought the views of celebrities on their take about Valentine’s Day 2022.

Sunny Okonkwo

Economist, movie producer and actor

Yes, Valentine Day 2022 is a unique one, even though it falls on a week day and there is no official recognition to mark the day by government, no public holiday attached. I am going to optimize the day and make better use of it, given that it’s a work day. I will be working on set, as I have filming on that day, but I will pause in between to call my loved ones to tell them how much I appreciate them all and wish them a happy Valentine’s Day. I will also get gifts for some special people in my life and send all out to ensure they get it the same day.

So, after work, I will be having dinner with friends and we are actually having a mini cook-out in the evening and have proper dinner to just bond and appreciate one another.

Despite all these challenges, we have to live and celebrate. For me, it will not really affect my Valentine’s Day date but may impact on the type of date I desire to do. If I had my way, I would have an extensive weekend getaway that will end on Tuesday in order to have a fun-filled Valentine but because of cash crunch, not necessarily the insecurity, I cannot afford that for Valentine. COVID has also restricted some international travel plans i had earlier for Valentine, as the protocol for travelling lately has been a hectic and horrendous one, with huge expenses doing all the PCR tests and all. But, in all, I would say insecurity, COVID will not completely, but slightly, affect my Valentine date.

The most memorable one for me was in England. I had a great time, my first time skydiving. I was invited initially for an event in Mayfair London. After the event, my friend and I got free tickets in the spirit Valentine to drive down to Salisbury for an experience. It was a memorable one; it was also that one scary moment on a Valentine’s Day for me. We skydived from 15,000 feet. It was one of best experiences and gifts I had.

Matse Uwatse

On-air personality and chef

I don’t have a memorable Valentine’s Day. I have never really celebrated it over the years.

However, I do have a worst Valentine’s Day, when I was in FGC, Warri, as a teenager.

I was sent a sugar cube box containing Eba from the refectory with a dead lizard and a wine bottle containing urine. An old Valentine’s Day card with the name scratched out and replaced with mine.

It was a prank carried out by my schoolmates but it was a very cruel prank that made me the laughing stock of the entire school.

I guess that turned me off St. Valentine’s Day celebrations. I have nothing against St. Valentine’s Day celebrations but I have never really been compelled to celebrate it. For those who do, have fun and spread the love.

Seun OyedEji

Media personality

As fate would have it, Val falls on a Monday this year, so, I’ll be at work. However, a lovely dinner is sure, later on in the day.

Kemi Stone

Nollywood movie producer/actress

First of all, money is one of the major conflict issue in relationships. But I don’t think it should affect Val (what will the person say that is broke right now?).

Cash crunch and insecurity are big factors these days. As a woman, I can initiate an outing, if my partner is not buoyant today. New age permits equality, where inequality still strives.

But one does not necessarily have to go out on a Val’s date, since most of the foods and delicacies could be delivered home, as well as the gifts and flowers and the bedroom is conveniently around the corner. However , there are couples that find themselves in undesirable situations, for instance.

We see couple’s who are in the hospital and their partners are with them. Valentine’s Day would be the last thing on their mind, just the presence and show of affection is enough for Valentine’s Day.

Cash and insecurity as a stumbling block to Valentine’s celebration is absolutely crap. If you truly love someone, money won’t be a problem. How much is enough for Val?

What is the insecurity? Does that deter happiness at the end of the day? Tomorrow is not assured. The person may not be there tomorrow and how much will be enough to bring the person back or how much are you going to spend to bring the person back?

So, cherish every moment with the people you love. If you put a price tag on love, put a price tag to affections, then you have lost it. If you look at our forefathers, they treated their wives like gold. They appreciated little things.