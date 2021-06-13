By Rita Okoye

Afro hip-hop singer, Seyi Shay has come under the hammer of some celebrities over her feud with Tiwa Savage.

Recently, both musicians had bumped into each other at a Lagos salon after a long time beef, exchanged pleasantries and later launched into a heated verbal confrontation.

According to Tiwa Savage, after Seyi said lots of bad things about her in the past and also blocked her on Instagram, she still had the effrontery to exchange pleasantries with her at the salon. However, Seyi countered, claiming Tiwa was the aggressor who had cursed her that she would be barren and never have a child of her own.

Wading into the crisis, actress Monalisa Stephen says she stands with Tiwa Savage and would not allow a perceived enemy to walk freely. “I’m just like that. If you have a beef with me, say it to my face and let’s fight it out. So many fake people are out there. Tiwa is so classy. Even as she is fighting, she is still classy. All her words were sounding like lovely lyrics. Too posh,” she says.

For Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Esther Biade, Seyi doesn’t have the moral right to say ‘hi’ to Tiwa after allegedly tarnishing her image in a diss track. On his part, popular OAP, Dotun said, “the issue with this friendship thing is that everyone believes we have to be friends to cohabit. We all don’t have to be friends to cohabit. Let us just respect each other. If that is out of the window then we have nothing to talk about.”

Actress Yetunde Bakare also sided Tiwa for calling out Seyi the way she did. Hear her: “You had to enter studio to drag someone who has done absolutely nothing to you! You want to use her to shine by tarnishing her image. She acted maturely and ignored everything. Then, all of a sudden, you wanted to say hi? Your phone lost or you missed road?”

Also lending his voice to the ugly incidence, Adewale Adeleke, older brother to music star, Davido maintains that he loves Tiwa’s energy for confronting Seyi. “This is what happens when people get tired of that fake sh-t Nigerians are doing. You want to be cool with people in their front but talk sh-t behind their back. And when they react, you have problems. I love Tiwa’s energy.”