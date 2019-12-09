Etiosa Ukponmwan, known professionally as Youngeti, is a Nigerian singer and rapper, Fashion Model. In 2019, he signed a record deal with Cruddyboiz Entertainment, a subsidiary of Abegmusic.

He rose to prominence with the release of the song “Show”, which appeared to be a hit in the late 2019 summer playlist

Youngeti was born in October 24th 1994 in Benin City, Edo State, Born into a Christian family, Youngeti grew up singing and rapping while in secondary school. He attained his primary and secondary school education in Edo State

Youngeti signed a record deal with Cruddyboiz Entertainment, a subsidiary of Abegmusic in 2019. He released his eponymous debut EP he titled Etiosa Ukponmwan in 2019. and he is working on a big project with Nigeria A-list artist .