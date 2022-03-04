It was a parade of celebrities in the fashion, beauty and entertainment world recently in Lagos, as Zikel Cosmetics showcased its latest products tagged: ‘The Skin Fit Collections’.

The new collections include powder, foundation, concealer, stick foundation, liquid eyeliner, and two-in-one pencil among other beauty items.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to the CEO of Zikel Cosmetics, Kelvin Ezike, “These collections are different from what we had before. We try to create something for the high-end consumers. Affordable luxury is our niche, and we put that into consideration before we do anything. With these collections, we want to bring something close to the market. There are products we didn’t have before that we also added, like the two-in-one pencil.”

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.