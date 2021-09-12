By Agatha Emeadi

As part of the activities marking the 10th anniversary of Celebrity Prayse holding today, arrangement has been concluded to engage Creative Arts Industry in a special thank-giving ceremony.

The event, which will take place at the Dome, Freedom Way, Lekki, Lagos, will feature an array of entertainers in the industry.

According to Pastor Paul Emmanuel, the Convener of Celebrity Prayer, the theme of this year’s event, ‘Heart of Gratitude’ was carefully chosen to stress the need for divine intervention to forestall further loss of celebrities and entertainers.

“It is no longer news that more often than not, we lose our dearly beloved celebrities and entertainers like we just saw within the past five weeks the death of Sound Sultan, Rachael Oniga, Victor Olaotan, Ifeanyi Dike and

Sir Victor Uwaifor, among other fallen heroes,” he said.

Participants expected at the event include member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, comedians, performing musicians as well as fashion designers.

