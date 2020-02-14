Damilola Fatunmise & Rita Okoye

Again, the season of love is here and TS Weekend as usual went to town to feel the pause of Nigerian celebrities on their most memorable Valentine’s Day. Here are their responses. Enjoy!

I’ve not been fortunate to be with someone special

-Yetunde Bakare, actress

I’ve never enjoyed Valentine’s Day for once because it’s either I’m at home watching TV or on location. I have not been fortunate enough to feel the joy of being with someone special not to talk of making the day memorable. But I am hopeful that it will happen someday and I will also have an interesting story to tell.

I’ve never had a memorable Valentine’s Day

-Nkechi Blessing, actress

I have never had a memorable Valentine’s Day. I either spend it celebrating with my fans or stay at home alone.

N1m, my biggest Val’s gift

-Omalicha Elom, actress

My most memorable Valentine’s Day was in 2016 when I spent the day with the less privileged. The best Valentine’s gift I have ever received was N1 million. I hope before the end of today, my Val gift would surpass that.

I had a romantic trip

-Monalisa Stephen, actress

My most memorable Valentine’s moment was in 2018. I had a very romantic trip and I loved it. Talking about my best Valentine’s gift, it was money. And that’s the best I have received as Valentine’s gift.

I hope to get engaged on Val’s Day

-Monica Friday, actress

I am looking forward to an all-expense paid trip to a beautiful island in any African country. It still might happen anytime soon. My most memorable Val was 2015. I was busy shooting ‘Do Good’. I hope to be engaged to my life partner before the end of this Valentine’s season.

Expensive wristwatch, my best Val’s gift -Whykay Yinka, actress

My most memorable Valentine’s celebration was more about the efforts made by the person; it wasn’t about the gifts. Expensive wristwatch is my best Valentine’s gift so far.

I was given red teddy bear

-Belinda Effah, actress

The most memorable Valentine’s I’ve had was five years ago, and I was happy. My best Valentine’s gift was a red teddy bear

It’s men’s underwear

-KC Muel

My most memorable Valentine’s was 2013. It was lots of fun. And the best Valentine’s gift I have ever received was men’s underwear (laughter).

People hardly think of giving me gifts

-Naniboi Emeka, actor

Most memorable Valentine’s would be the day my wife brought me a lovely gift when I hadn’t married her. I can’t forget that day because most people always expect gifts from me, they hardly think of giving me gifts. So, the best Valentine’s gift ever received was a bouquet of flowers.

It’s visiting home of the blind

-Sotayo Gaga, actress

I honestly do not have a very special Valentine’s Day. The only memorable Valentine’s Day was my visitation to the home of the blind, to make them happy with my show of love. I am always happy and proud of that. But for two years now, I have not been able to visit the blind.

My ex surprised me with 3 precious gifts

-Arike Gold, actress

That was in 2017 when my ex-boyfriend called me and said, ‘Arike, what do you want for Valentine?’ I requested for three things and in just two hours, I got them at my doorstep. What really surprised me was that he was not staying in Nigeria.