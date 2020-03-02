Christopher Oji

A Pastor with the Celestial Church of Christ in Lagos has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Olatunfe Anthony Oluwafemi, last seen with the suspect in a Lagos beach. Also in the police net are two suspects who allegedly killed their opponents during fisticuffs in different areas of the State.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said the pastor was arrested after months of tracking by the police. Elkana explains: “On December 20, 2019, at about 10.30 am, the police received a complaint that on December 12, at about 1.40pm, Olatunfe Anthony Oluwafemi, 29, of 27 Owode Street, Alapere Ketu, who was sent on an errand to Ilupeju has not returned and his whereabouts remained unknown. All efforts made by his family members to trace him were unsuccessful.

“The Itel phone of the missing person was electronically analysed by police forensic experts and that led to the arrest of the user of the phone, a female, Monsurat Gbadegeshin, 23. In her statement, she said her fiancé Abiodun Abiola gave her the phone. That led the operatives to apprehend the said Abiodun Abiola, 30.

“During questioning, Abiodun said Tolu Olurotimi, 20, sold the phone to him, thereby leading the operatives to him. Tolu Rotimi said he bought the phone from Pastor Ejiro Ologonla, 45, a Celestial Church pastor from Delta State but based in Lagos.

“During questioning, Pastor Olagonla, said he was at Oniru beach for spiritual cleansing on that fateful day, when he met the missing Oluwafemi.

“He stated that while he was at the beach, the missing person who appeared drunk came in and started chasing people around.

“At a point he saw him climbing a fisherman boat. Later he saw the missing person pulling his clothes, shoes, dropped his phones and jumped into the sea. He claimed that he informed the security men on guard-duty at the beach and also called a police officer as well as one princess Arike Oniru on phone to intimate them of the incident.

“He claimed that he finally picked up the victims clothes, shoes, phone, and sold the phone to Olurotimi, N1,500. The Oniru beach security guards, the fishermen, the Princess, and other witnesses mentioned were invited for questioning.