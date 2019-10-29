Cellulant, a financial technology company, has re-launched its payment, agent and mobile banking app, Tingg, to an all-in-one, multi-functional consumer super app.

A statement from the company says the new Tingg encapsulates a wide array of payment, commerce, and financial services in a single platform that will change the way customers interact with digital payment services in Africa.

“Tingg is Cellulant’s solution to the fragmentation in the African digital payments space, particularly in cross-border payments. As a platform that supports payments, financial services and commerce at a local level, Tingg seeks to eliminate boundaries across channels and geographies. The all-in-one app will offer an integrated and efficient user experience adapted to local contexts, making it easier for customers and businesses to access digital financial services, send and accept payments conveniently.

“In Nigeria, with over 25,000 agents spread across 24 states, Tingg has the simple promise of bringing financial services closer to customers’ doorsteps,” the statement adds.

Speaking on the re-launch, Lanre Adelanwa, Cellulant Nigeria Chief Marketing Officer, said: “It has always been part of our vision to unite Africa through payment, and we are excited as we start this new journey.”

Our experience with driving financial inclusion in the rural area has equipped us to scale our proposition of taking not just financial services but commerce as well to everyone across the country through a single platform”.

His words: “Globally, Cellulant’s digital payment infrastructure connects consumers and businesses to over 120 banks, 40 mobile network operators in one comprehensive network which allows for interoperability that has eluded numerous players in the payments space. This sets Tingg on the path to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation by connecting consumers and businesses to a simple, fast and secure financial services experience.

“Currently, Africa moves more money on mobile phones than any other economy in the world and has a growing interest in digital financial solutions. Our team believes that this gives our region the unique opportunity to lead the way in developing robust financial platforms that can be customized to the needs in each country or locality while infusing cutting-edge technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Augmented Reality.”

In his comment, Bolaji Akinboro, Cellulant co-founder, said the app is now available in Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia, and Botswana, “Tingg becomes Cellulant’s new unifying brand identity that will deliver on the company’s promise of a robust single payments platform for Africa’s marketplace,” he added.