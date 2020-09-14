Concerned Edo Leaders of Thought (CELT), a non political group, yesterday, expressed mixed feelings over the crisis introduced into politics in the state, especially as it affects the 2020 governorship election in the state.

The group in a statement signed by Dr. Mike Asemota and Elder Sunny Idugboe, President and Secretary of CELT respectively, noted with dismay the crisis of confidence that pervades the entire state at the moment, which no doubt is affecting the socio-political atmosphere of the state, just as it observed that it is affecting the ingenuity and creativity of the citizens of the state.

CELT therefore advised the political gladiators in the state, especially the governorship candidates in the September 19 election, to eschew violence and play the game according to the rules and regulations.

The group urged security agencies to call to order the political gladiators that are perpetuating political tension in the state without fear or favour.

On INEC, CELT charged the body to conduct a free and fair election in the state, in accordance with the electoral rules and regulations as stipulated in the Electoral Act, and in the Constitution.

Maintaining that Edo State had been devoid of crisis, tribal or ethnic wars since its creation, the body warned against campaign of calumny and disorderliness that could throw the state into rancour.

It similarly advised law enforcement agencies not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to compromise the election, and called on the people to come out enmasse and vote their conscience in the election.

It further stated that “election is not a “do or die” affair, where if I can’ t get it now the state will be plunged into crisis”, advising the electorate on the need to see themselves as brothers and sisters.