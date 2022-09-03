Celtic swatted Old Firm rivals Rangers away with ease in a thumping 4-0 Scottish Premiership win at Parkhead on Saturday.

In a barnstorming first-half, Liel Abada fired the home side ahead after eight minutes and the Israel winger grabbed a second just before the break.

This was after Portuguese winger Jota had scored with a delightful chip.

The Hoops had opened up a 3-0 interval gap in this fixture in February and the result would have stayed the same this time had substitute David Turnbull not accepted a gift from Jon McLaughlin.

He shot past the Gers goalkeeper for number four, sealing another sore Old Firm defeat for the Ibrox outfit.

After the first Old Firm game of the season and the sixth league fixture, Ange Postecoglou’s side have a five-point lead over their city rivals.

Even as it is so early in the season, they look on course to retain the title.

Celtic will now prepare for their glamour UEFA Champions League opener against Real Madrid on Tuesday night on a real high.

Rangers’ opener in the competition takes place the following night in Amsterdam against Ajax and they have to somehow regroup after a damaging day.(dpa/NAN)