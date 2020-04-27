Celtic and Rangers have reignited their interest in Bordeaux striker Maja, according to Football Insider, but they’ll have to battle local rivals, Rangers for his signature.

The two Glasgow giants were at the forefront of a queue of clubs linked with Maja, when he left Sunderland in January 2019, but the youngster ended up making a switch to France instead.

The 21-year-old had had a mixed year since he arrived at Bordeaux. Maja made a pretty good start to his life in France, scoring seven times in 28 league appearances. But he only started nine of those matches.

Despite insisting that he was happy at Bordeaux, the Super Eagles star may be tempted to move to another club, where he could be guaranteed more playing time.

According to Football Insider, both Celtic and Rangers were aware that they could lose their main strikers, Osdonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos, this summer, and as such, both were keeping tabs on Maja.

The London-born forward is currently valued at €6.3 million, according to the transfermarkt.