Scottish Premiership giants, Celtic and Rangers are mulling over a move for Nigeria international, Stephen Odey in the summer transfer window, allnigeriasoccer.com can exclusively report.

The former Mountain of Fire star has put himself in the shop window on the back of his form for Randers last season, with a goal involvement of fifteen (13 goals, 2 assists) in 32 all-competition appearances.

Celtic has approached Randers about the possibility of signing Odey and asked about their price tag for the 24-year-old, but the Hoops have not yet submitted a bid as of now.

The interest from Rangers is believed to be more concrete as it is confirmed that preliminary talks have been held with Sporting Director Ross Wilson.

The Light Blues have identified Odey as one of the attacking targets in the event Alfredo Morelos departs the Ibrox Stadium in the summer.

Randers are demanding a fee of €4 million (N1.75 billion in Nigerian currency) from clubs interested in Odey and recently rejected a bid of three million euros plus add-ons from an unnamed Belgian Pro League club.

