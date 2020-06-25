Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has destroyed

uncensored and unclassified movies worth over N15 million in Plateau State.

The Executive Director NFVCB, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, who led his team to the destruction site at Masta-Ali in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau on Thursday, said that the exercise was aimed at riding the state and the nation of the unfortunate large volume of uncensored, unclassified, pirated and pornographic materials.

Adebayo explained that the destruction exercise would serve as a deterrent to perpetrators of the heirnous act adding, “NFVCB has zero tolerance for such Uncensored and pirated materials.”

The Director said that the board was totally out to protect the young ones from unsuitable content and also to promote and preserve Nigeria’s ethnic and religious harmony by censoring and classifying video works to ensure that they are in line with our societal norms.

“As a board, we wouldn’t relent in our effort of ensuring that the state and the nation is free from unwholesome materials, ” he assured.

He stated that Censorship would continue to play an important role in fostering a morally wholesome and socially cohesive society as well as safe guard the core community values and moral integrity with the current influence of both Nigerian movies and the influx of foreign cultural imports.

Adebayo further explained that the movie industry, artists and the community at large has a significant role in shaping what the society considers to be the acceptable standards for media content.

The NFCVB however appealed to parents to be mindful of what their children and wards view on screen and be bold enough to report any film they consider unwholesome and unclassified to the board for prompt action.

He commended the Plateau Government for providing the board with the enabling environment for the NFCVB to thrive in the state.