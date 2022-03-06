The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) said on Sunday in Abuja that it is collaborating with National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to restrict broadcasting of uncensored musical videos in the country.

The Executive Director of NFVCB, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that there was need to ensure that every musical video was censored before being aired by television stations.

Adedayo said some musical videos were so bad that they should not be aired while others needed classification before being permitted on air.

“We are working with NBC on restriction of uncensored musical videos that are aired on TV stations.

“Censoring them is like classifying them as well. We have work out modalities for the censorship,” he said.

He in few months all the modalities for classification of musical videos as being worked by the two agencies would be made public.

“Those guidelines will be sent to TV stations, because NBC controls that area, hence the reason for the partnership.

“We can no longer allow all sorts of musical videos on air; they have to be censored and classified,” he said.

Adedayo said one of the classification and censorship requirements is that the category of the video must be displayed on the screen as it is being shown.

NAN reports that NFVCB is a Federal Government agency that regulates the films and video industry in Nigeria.

NAN also report that the Board is empowered by law to classify all films and videos whether imported or locally produced. (NAN)