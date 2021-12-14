The Executive Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), Alhaji Isa Kwarra, on Monday, said the commission would continue to disseminate information through advocacy for successful census in the country.

Kwarra said this while declaring open the capacity building workshop for staff of Public Affairs Department of the commission in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

He said that constant and effective engagement of the people through aggressive publicity and advocacy was crucial to attaining the commission’s mandate.

He added that “information is power, and its possession and proper dissemination make all the difference in the attainment of individual aspirations or organisational goals.

“An organisation that strives to achieve success must be in a position to constantly convey information to stakeholders to secure their cooperation and support.”

He said that effective engagement of stakeholders through advocacy was an integral and indispensable component of population intervention activities.

According to him, it is like lubricant for successful implementation of the commission’s mandate in the spheres of census.

Kwarra, therefore, expressed the commitment of the commission to train and retrain members of staff aimed at making the commission deliver effectively on the mandate.

He said “the workshop will also enhance the understanding of public affairs officers at the headquarters and the state offices.”

Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, Federal Commissioner for Oyo and Chairman Public Affairs Committee, said that the workshop was a testament of the commission’s determination to mobilise Nigerians for the 2022 census.

Oyetunji said that the workshop would also promote collective participation of public officers and stakeholders from communities for transparent and acceptable census.

Earlier, Mr Silas Agara, Federal Commissioner for Nasarawa, welcomed participants to the state and wished them a successful workshop.

Agara expressed the preparedness of the commission to delivering a transparent and credible census come 2022. (NAN)

