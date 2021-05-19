Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu has called for synergy and strategic partnership between the state government and the National Population Commission (NPC) towards ensuring that all population related rights and privileges are accorded to the state in future census exercises.

Ugwuanyi, who made the call when he received in audience a delegation from the commission, led by its Chairman, Nasir Kwarra, at the Government House, Enugu, said the published population of Enugu State in the 2006 census, which stood at 3,267,837, was “a gross under-representation of our population size.

“We do hope that with improved technology and methodology, our people will be completely counted in the coming census.”

Ugwuanyi acknowledged that 14 councils have been successfully demarcated in Enugu State, and expressed confidence that the outstanding three councils, including Enugu North, Igbo-Eze South and Igbo-Eze North, will also be demarcated in the remaining phases.

Ugwuanyi assured the NPC chairman and the federal commissioners of the continued support and co-operation of the state government in the planning and conduct of the next population and housing census.

Earlier, Kwarra thanked Ugwuanyi for granting them audience in spite of his “very tight schedule in an effort to bring to the people, good governance and democracy dividends.”

The chairman applauded the governor “for the good work you are doing for the people of Enugu State. My colleagues and I are highly impressed with the tremendous transformation in infrastructure that the state has witnessed since you assumed office.

“You (Ugwuanyi) have, indeed, lived up to your promise of building a new Enugu State where infrastructure and human capital development have taken a centre-stage.

“While wishing you more successes in the remaining years, we sincerely pray that Almighty God will continue to grant you strength, courage and wisdom as you take the state to the next level.”