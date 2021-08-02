The Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) will on Thursday, August 12, 2021 honour some distinguished Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria’s health sector.

The Association said in a statement signed by Dr. Iyke Odo, the National President, over the weekend, that the event, which will take place at the Africa Hall of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, promises to unveil an array of Nigerians who have etched their names in gold in the health sector.

The main focus of the centenary event is to be part of the solution to Nigeria’s myriad

problems in healthcare delivery, as close observers of the health sector in Nigeria would readily attest to the fact that healthcare delivery is in dire shape. From the poor healthcare infrastructure, inadequate or total lack of critical equipment, or the uninspiring conditions of

work of the medical practitioners and other health workers, Nigeria’s health sector continues to seemingly gasp for breathe.

Dr. Odo explained that as a way of giving back to the society, part of the event on that day

will be the official launch of a private healthcare intervention fund to support two cardinal

national projects for Nigeria, one of which is the ‘SAVE ONE MILLION NIGERIAN MOTHER INITIATIVE’ (Mobile Health Solution).

Among Nigerians nominated for the award are personalities cutting across age, political and social status. Some of those to receive post humous awards, include, Professor Dora Akunyili, former Director-Genera of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), for her relentless fight against fake and unwholesome food and drugs, late Dr. Stella Adadevoh, for her supreme sacrifice in the fight against Ebola and Professor Olukoya Ramsom Kuti, for his works in the area of paediatrics in the nation.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan will also receive an award for his servant-leadership in the fight against Ebola, under his watch as president.

Nigeria’s football icon, Kanu Nwankwo, won a nomination in another category for his selflessness and laudable work with the Kanu Heart Foundation, through which a lot of indigent children with heart conditions received free surgeries and other medical interventions.

Also, a former First Lady, Mrs Maryam Abacha, who founded what is now referred to as the

National Hospital Abuja, through her pet project, the Family Support Programme Initiative. It was originally known as the National Hospital for Women and Children.

Others include, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) foremost jurist and educationist, Chief Kessington Adebutu, renowed philanthropist, Dr. Mrs Maryam Sani Abacha, Former First Lady, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Executive Governor, Ekiti State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, former executive governor of Ondo state, Hon. Bashorun Askia Ogieh, MD/CEO DESOPADEC, Prof Onyebuchi Chukwu, Former Minister of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye, MD/CEO, JUHEL

Pharmacy, Kanu Nwankwo, Founder, Kanu Heart Foundation, Florence Otedola, Founder, CUPPY Foundation, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Founder, BUA Foundation, Sir Emeka Offor,Founder, SEO Foundation, Sir Dr. Daniel Chukwudozie, Philanthropist.

Other prominent awardees, in the political, corporate business and Non-Governmentalorganization communities, who have been listed for the great impacts they have made overtime in the health sector include, Save The Children International, Nigeria, International Committee of the Red Cross, Society for Family Health and Clinton Health Access Initiative

(CHAI).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.