The people of Ibeju Lekki in Lagos State recently witnessed the presence of leaders and members of the Anglican Church, Lagos Diocese led by the Bishop, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, who in their large numbers, stormed the area, amid the day’s heavy rain for a prayer walk, five kilometres from the Centenary City being constructed by the church. The exercise began from Eleko Beach junction.

After the session, Olumakaiye thanked God for the successful outing to the permanent site for the Diocese of Lagos convention ground and centre that would accommodate 30,000 people, Garden of Gethsemane, retreat centre, St Luke’s Global Hospital, women empowerment centre, resorts, an amusement park and low-income housing estate that would address the housing needs of the people, especially members of the church.

He also said that the 2,000-plot city would have empowerment and youth development centre, rehabilitation centre, games village and sporting centre. He explained that significance of the walk was for members of the church to pray and take full possession of the land spiritually:

“One thing about the proposed centenary city is that members of the Anglican Communion are giving back to the community and humanity, what they have been contributing to the church. We believe that it is high time we looked back for the development of our society. Most especially, we believe that the government cannot do it alone, so we need to collaborate with government in providing the necessary infrastructure.

“The city would be a place where people, irrespective of their denomination, can come, pray and receive healing. In fact, it is open to everybody, believers and non-believers will have encounter with spiritual encounter with God, empowerment and rehabilitation programmes will also be going on there.

“We should keep our hope alive, believing that the light is coming and tomorrow will be better. We should be also be righteous, honest, truthful and obedient to the word of God at all times.”

The Bishop also prayed for Nigeria at 59: “It is not yet over, at the end of the tunnel, there will be light. I want us to have a second look at our country. To the glory of God, I think, we are making progress, even though the progress is not enough, so not being appreciated, I want to believe that we are not where we were 59 years ago.

“The prayer of every Nigerian should be for the leaders to get things right. The only way they can get it right is to fear God, be more spiritual, live by faiths, good lifestyles and not be too much attached to material things, because no one is taking anything from this world.”