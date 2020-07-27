Christy Anyanwu

Nordica Fertility Centre, a fertility hospital in Nigeria, has introduced a flexible payment plan known as Nordica Flex Pay Plan for couples seeking solutions to their childlessness.

Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, managing director of the centre, said the plan was designed to help those desirous of undergoing fertility treatments access services without much strain to their finances. With this plan, couples seeking comprehensive treatments who are, however, constrained by finances, could take the option of this plan, which gives room for instalment payments and enables them to save towards having their own babies, he said.

Ajayi said: “We introduced our Flex Pay Plan, which is an instalment payment plan and which allows couples to save towards having babies of their own. With very easy payment options, couples that qualify for the plan, stay focused on achieving their goal of childbirth.

“In Nigeria, people save to buy shares, cars, rent, or build their own homes, leisure travel, and a lot of oftentimes frivolous expenditure. The Flex Pay Plan will allow couples to set a target for themselves. While they are on the plan, they will have access to some of our premium services, leading up to the final treatment required,” he stated.

Another plan, according to Dr. Ajayi, is the Nordica Xclusive Service. He said it was informed by the need to help eliminate the hurdles on the way of couples who are nursing the hope of travelling abroad to access fertility treatment following the outbreak of coronavirus.

“It is a premium local alternative that offers flexible appointment-only services with the aim of giving them extremely personalised service,” Ajayi explained.

Noting that assisted reproduction was much more affordable in Nigeria, Ajayi said the Nordica Flex Pay Plan and the Nordica Xclusive Service were the result of engaging with fertility challenged couples. He stated that the insights gathered from such couples were pivotal in the development of both plans.

“IVF is much more affordable in Nigeria and we can safely say that the treatments available are comparable to some of the high-profile clinics anywhere in the world. Fertility treatment the world over is a high-cost ticket item. In the USA, the average cost of an IVF cycle has been put between $10,000 and $15,000 for the basic treatment without any add-on treatments and drugs. In the UK, the average cost for basic IVF, with own eggs, can range between £4,000 and £9,000. And when using donor eggs, it can range between £9,000 and £12,000,” he said.