Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state Bio Resources Development Centre of National Biotechnology Development Agency has donated 400 units of quality hand sanitizers and 1000 pieces of face masks to the Taraba state technical committee on COVID-19 for onward distribution to relevant sections of the society.



Dr Jummai Adamu Tutuwa, the centre director in Taraba who made the presentation in Jalingo noted that it was difficult for any state government to singlehandedly fund the enormous response demand for COVID-19 and called on other persons and organizations to support the government’s efforts.

“Today, we are glad to present these high quality hand sanitizers and face masks as our own contribution to the state’s government in its efforts to contain the deadly COVID-19 in the state. We are aware that the task of containing the virus is enormous and can not be handled exclusively by a government. Let me call on others to assist in any way towards this fight against the scourge”.

The state commissioner of health Dr Innocent Vakkai, who received the items thanked the agency for the donation and urged other people and institutions to emulate the agency in contributing towards the fight against the pandemic.

He commended the centre for identifying with the people through the noble gesture.

Vakkai said that “the committee has noted with great concern the violation of the lockdown order by the people” and urged them to follow the order of the state government to avoid been harassed by the security agencies.