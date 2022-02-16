From Fred Itua, Abuja

African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) and some financial experts on Wednesday, described calls by some faceless individuals for the sack of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele as baseless.

Stakeholders calling for Emefiele’s sack had hinged their reasons on calls by some Nigerians that he should contest the 2023 presidential election, saying the pressure is distracting him.

In a statement by its coordinator, Nduka Edede Chinomso, the ACJHR said the call for Emefiele’s sack only confirmed that he has the capacity to sustain the legacies of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement read: “The ACJHR views the call for the sack of the CBN governor based on pressure on him to contest as a baseless one.

“We are convinced that that the selfish and desperate call is a sign of acceptance of the fact that Dr Emefiele has the required capacity to sustain President Buhari’s legacies if elected in 2023.

“We are therefore notifying members of the public that corrupt politicians who are scared that Emefiele’s emergence as President may spoil business for them are the ones behind the self-serving call and they should be ignored.”