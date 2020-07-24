Chinelo Obogo

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has condemned the killing of five aid workers by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The Centre also criticised its use of landmines and buried improvised explosive devices, which according to them, doesn’t discriminate civilian and military targets.

In a statement signed by the organisation’s Executive Secretary, Isaac Ikpa, he said the having suffered heavy casualties, unable to come close to the military, Boko Haram has now resorted to attacking from a position of weakness.

CESJET urged the Armed Forces to maintain its onsluaght against the terrorists and urged world leaders to lend more support to Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram.

It further urged the media and activists to be circumspect how it disseminates information.

“The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) is appalled and saddened by the murder of five aid workers by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

“We condemn in the strongest terms, the perverted violence being perpetrated by terrorists in the northern parts of Nigeria irrespective of the brand name under which these sociopaths operate. Equally repulsive is their resort to using landmines and buried improvised explosive devices that do not discriminate whether it is a civilian or military target as they kill or aim anyone that steps on them.

“We further condemn the incessant abduction of aid workers by Boko Haram and ISIS elements in the northeast of Nigeria. The depravity from all such abduction especially the latest one that ended in the murder of the terrorists’ victims marks a new low even for a group that had earned itself the repulsive title of the deadliest criminals on earth. No further proof is needed to confirm that Boko Haram is evil.

“If previous trend is anything to go by, Boko Haram resorts to this kind of shock tactic to gain attention whenever its fighters have been beaten into irrelevance and are no longer able to stage significant attacks.

“From its position of weakness and inability to launch offensives against military targets, Boko Haram has trained its fighters in the use of landmines and hidden explosives on highways in a renewed push to discourage troops for defending the citizens of Nigeria.

“Beyond condemning these dastardly acts of the terrorists in the strongest terms possible, CESJET demands that the Armed Forces unleash maximum force against the terrorists as punishment for their evil deeds and as means or eradicating them.

“CESJET is of the view that something concrete should be done about the handicap imposed on the Nigerian military by international conventions and the Nigerian Armed Forces rules of engagement. There is an urgency to let the terrorists know that the military is not weak but is being constrained by these considerations and it is a message that must be passed on to the terrorists in the wake of their murdering the five aid workers.

“We challenge the world leaders to treat this problem with the urgency it deserves and give more support to Nigeria so Boko Haram can be completely eradicated.

“We also appeal to the media, bloggers and activists’ communities to be careful on how they diseminate information. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and colleagues of the slain aid workers,” the center said.