The Go-Digital program of the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Person (IDPs), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). has commenced training of 10,000 persons in Abuja.

The training has commenced in batches with 200 participants as pioneers and electronic tab devices given to each of the graduands to hone their skills in ICT.

She informed the successful trainees that the program was apt as it would reintegrate them into the society.

In the same vein, the NCFRMI Project Skill-Up has also commenced training of 50 persons in Jabi, Abuja which started on 16th February and would climax on 5th March 2022.

In a statement yesterday, she said the first phase of project skill up is catering for 50 persons of concerns and are being trained in Shoe Making, Welding, Tailoring, Catering, Tiling, Videography, Graphics and website design, carpentry, hairdressing and barbing, with starter kits to be given to them after graduation.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim added that the new normal is not to encourage IDPs to remain in the camps while they enjoy mundane things but a sustainable and duration solutions which is aimed at teaching them skills that would eventually enable them to cater for themselves and their dependants.

She thanked the DG of NITDA, Mr. Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi who has opened up his agency to train these persons of concerns.

Abdullahi stated that his agency is saddled with the responsibility of developing and regulating Information Technology in Nigeria and its empowered by its enabling Act to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardization, application and also to assist and collaborate with sister agencies in training and.boosting the capacities of their personnel.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim added that NCFRMI will continue to develop frameworks that will promote self-sufficiency for displaced Persons among others in clear support of the diversification agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and other economic blueprints designed to empower vulnerable Nigerians.