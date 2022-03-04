By Zika Bobby

Go-Digital programme of the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Person (IDPs), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has commenced training of 10,000 persons in Abuja.

The 200 pioneers graduates of the training, which is in batches, will be given electronic tab devices each to hone their skills in ICT.

She informed the successful trainees that the programme was apt as it would reintegrate them into the society.

In the same vein, the NCFRMI Project Skill-Up also commenced training of 50 persons in Jabi, Abuja which started on February 16 and would climax on March 15.

In a statement, yesterday, she said the first phase of project skill up is catering for 50 persons of concerns and are being trained in shoe making, welding, tailoring, catering, tiling, videography, graphics and website design, carpentry, hairdressing and barbing, with starter kits to be given to them after graduation.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim added that the new normal is not to encourage IDPs to remain in the camps while they enjoy mundane things but a sustainable and duration solutions which is aimed at teaching them skills that would eventually enable them to cater for themselves and their dependants.

She thanked the NITDA Director General, Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, who opened up his agency to train the persons of concerns.

Abdullahi said his agency is saddled with the responsibility of developing and regulating information technology in Nigeria.

and its empowered by its enabling Act to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardisation, application and also to assist and collaborate with sister agencies in training and boosting the capacities of their personnel.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said NCFRMI will continue to develop frameworks that will promote self-sufficiency for displaced persons among others in clear support of the diversification agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and other economic blueprints designed to empower vulnerable Nigerians.