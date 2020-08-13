Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has said a centre for senior citizens would take off soon, adding that law setting up the centre has been established.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this when the Coalition of Societies for the Rights of the Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) paid her a courtesy call in Abuja.

According to a statement by her Special Adviser on Strategic Communications, Halima Oyelade, she said: ‘A law establishing the centre is already in place. When operational, this centre will among other things identify needs, opportunities and training of senior citizens and provide recreational, sports, educational, health and social programmes and facilities designed for the full enjoyment and benefit of senior citizens.’

Farouq added that government would continue to support older citizens as they constitute one of the most vulnerable groups despite the services they rendered in their prime and still help in the building of the nation.

‘The Ministry will therefore ensure it gives due attention to issues concerning their well-being while ensuring it carries them along in the structuring and take off of the National Senior Citizens Centre,’ she noted.

Earlier, the President of COSROPIN, Senator Eze Ajoku, appealed to government to facilitate the National Policy on Aging, pursuing a non contributory health insurance for older persons, provide monthly stipends for them, expedite action for the Older Persons Rights and Privilege Bill, which, according to him, had passed second reading.

Njoku thanked the Minister for the palliative the Association got to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.